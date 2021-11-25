Veteran Journalist and Blogger Gatonye Gathura found Dead in Naivasha

The body of a journalist who had been missing since October 26 was booked into the Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital morgue on the same day after he was found dead.

According to Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru Veteran Health and Science journalist, Gatonye Gathura who had been reported missing was booked at the facility as an ‘unknown male adult’.

No identification documents were found on the deceased.

According to the authorities, Gathura’s body was discovered dumped along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road the same day he was reported missing. He was however identified on Tuesday after the Registrar of persons used his finger prints to identify him.

Gathura is suspected to have been a victim of strangling, after copper wires were found around his neck.

“We are treating his death as murder. We suspect he was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in Naivasha,” Waweru said.

Until his death, Gathura owned and wrote for his blog rocketscience.co.ke. He made the last entry Sterilised men protect their women against ovarian cancer – study on October 19 this year. The website has been operational for more than five years .

He blogged about various health related topics including mental health, Covid-19, sexual and reproductive health, common diseases, health research among others.

Gathura also worked for Nation Media Group and the Standard as a writer in the past.

