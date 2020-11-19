UoN Lecturer Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In Kileleshwa

A University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer has been charged with allegedly causing harm to a woman at a house in Kileleshwa.

The don, identified as James Mweri Kahunyo was charged before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani where he entered a not guilty plea.

According to the charge sheet, Kahunyo committed the crime on October 2 at Mamlaka Apartments at around 2.29 pm.

Police said that the lecturer and his victim, Mariam Wanjiku Kamau, got into an argument about shutting the window.

The argument escalated causing the accused to physically assault Wanjiku.

The victim is said to have made a phone call to one of her friends but her assailant snatched the phone.

Through his lawyer, the accused person asked for lenient bond terms noting that he was a lecturer at UoN.

He was released on Sh300,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The matter will be heard in two weeks.

