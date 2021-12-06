Three Maranda High School Students Arrested After Dormitory Fire

Three Maranda High School students have been arrested following Sunday’s fire that razed a 630-capacity dormitory.

According to the school’s Board of Management Chairperson Eng. Carey Orege the three students are in Form Two. They are helping with investigations on the suspected arson incident.

The board resolved to close the school indefinitely after a crisis meeting on Sunday afternoon.

The fire began at the Boaz Owino dormitory at around 11:30am. The dormitory housed Form One students.

Firefighters from the Siaya County government responded to the scene and contained the fire. No casualties were reported.

The incident came barely a week after all Form Four students were sent home indefinitely after threatening to burn the school.

The threats, the school management said, were written on toilet walls, raising fears curiosity amongst other students who later reported the matter.

The 400 students are reported to have refused to write mock exams despite pressure from teachers.

This is the second fire incident to be reported in the school in less than a month. The other incident reported in early November saw six students arrested for suspected arson.

