Suspects in Lynching of Four Elderly Women in Kisii Arraigned, Detained

Suspects in the horrific lynching of four elderly women in Kisii over suspected involvement in witchcraft have been arraigned and detained.

The four appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai and where it was ruled they will be detained for 10 more days to allow police to complete investigations.

They are Amos Nyakundi, Chrispin Ogeto, Peter Angwenyi and Ronald Ombati Onyonka.

Addressing the same, Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi has called on the authorities to speed up investigations while urging residents in the region to stop taking the law into their own hands.

Over the weekend, videos were circulated on social media capturing the elderly women being assaulted and later burnt to death.

The incident happened in Marani, Kitutu Chace North, Kisii County with the elderly women identified as Jemima Mironga, 60, Agnes Ototo, 57, Sigara Onkware, 62 and Sindege Mayaka, 85.

Apparently, the women were involved in black magic hence accused of causing harm to residents. This was after a form two student from a local school was reportedly bewitched and upon regaining his speech, he placed the four women as the source of his predicaments.

Reports reaching this desk however reveal that the women might have been murdered over land rows in the region. Apparently, there are individuals who were targeting to inherit their parcels of land hence they were framed to be lynched.

Their bodies are at thr Kisii Referal Hospital with authorities pledging to bring the other people involved in their murders to book.

