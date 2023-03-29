Sifuna Refutes Claims Uhuru Sponsoring Anti-government Protests

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has denied claims that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is financing the biweekly protests.

Speaking to Spice FM on Wednesday, said if Uhuru was really the financier, then he had never seen the monies.

“Anyone who is telling you Uhuru is funding the rallies, I have not seen that money,” he said.

Sifuna said the ODM party gets money from the annual membership fee, which is paid at the beginning of the year. Each member is required to pay Sh5,000.

“I am a contributor through my salary at the PSC, it is deducted and goes straight to the party,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator claimed that even if there was no funding, Kenyans would still show up for the demonstrations.

The ODM secretary general stated that the party also receives funding from member subscriptions and contributions.

“As an ODM life member, I pay Sh5,000 every year towards my political party,” he added.

He added: “Every single month as an elected Member of Parliament, I pay Sh20,000 to the party. I am only one MP and we are almost 100. Every one of us is deducted from our salaries. Then each MCA, we have almost 500 elected in our party.”

Sifuna explained that the party mostly needs funds after the rallies.

“The only time when we have to look for resources is after the rallies, you find 10 people have been arrested you need to pay cash bail for them. We do ad hoc Harambes. We call members of parliament, we tell them there is X number of people in police custody, we need X number of lawyers, and we need Sh 100,000 for cash bail. We just fundraise there,” he elucidated.

Those in the Kenya Kwanza government have insisted that the former president is the financier of the protests.

