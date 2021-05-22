Safaricom Foundation Sets Aside Ksh100 Million For Ndoto Zetu Initiative

Safaricom Foundation has set aside Ksh100 million for its Ndoto Zetu initiative which calls upon Kenyans to partner with the Foundation by having their community dreams and aspirations brought to life.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa made the announcement at Shadrack Kimalel Secondary School in Kibra where he officially opened a Ksh5.4 million science laboratory and ablution block constructed and equipped by the Safaricom Foundation.

“Ndoto Zetu is our initiative to partner with Kenyans keen to make a difference in their communities through social investments. Each dream we bring to life translates to thousands of lives impacted and transformed. This year we hope to impact and transform many more lives as we continue to support the country bounce back from the COVID-19 Pandemic, “said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Since its inception in 2019, Ndoto Zetu has executed over 600 projects worth Ksh90 million, positively impacting close to 2 million Kenyans.

“Through Ndoto Zetu, we have supported projects ranging from Ksh40,000 such as sanitary towels distribution, to initiatives worth KEsh1.5 million like donation of maternity equipment to hospitals”, said Mr. Ndegwa.

Kenyans wishing to participate should send a written submission through Safaricom Foundation’s Ndoto Zetu website or visit any Safaricom Retail Shop and fill in an application form for a chance to have their community dream realised.

Successful participants will be contacted by the Safaricom Foundation through 0722 000 000.

