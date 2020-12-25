Safaricom To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 90-minute Safari Ya Wasanii Concert

Safaricom will mark 20 years of transforming lives in the creative industry through a 90-minute concert dubbed Safari Ya Wasanii.

The show will be aired as a two-part series on YouTube and a local TV station on December 26 and 31 at 8:00 PM.

The anniversary celebrations will see Safaricom renew its commitment to Kenyan artists as it ushers in its third decade of growth since it was officially launched on October 23, 2000.

The show is part of the brand campaign dubbed “TwendeTukiuke’ a callout to go beyond what is thought possible. The service provider will also showcase the journeys of Kenya’s most well-known names.

“In the past two decades, Safaricom has supported and transformed the lives of many artists’ in the creative industry in Kenya. The show will serve as a reminder of where we have come from as a company and the artists’ who have been on the journey with us and helped us communicate with our customers through music and other forms of art,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom.

Some of the featured artists include Khaligraph Jones, Mercy Masika, Eric Omondi, Wyre, Redsan, Juacali, Nairobi Horns Project, Juliani, DJ D-Lite, DJ Joe Mfalme, Mbusih, Njugush and radio presenter Mbusih among others.

Safari Ya Wasanii will be a representation of Safaricom’s broad involvement in music over the years.

It will have music performances from musicians who were part of Niko na Safaricom Live, Kenya Live, Twaweza Live and BLAZE Summits, Gospel artistes who have been beneficiaries of Safaricom’s support of Groove Awards over the years, Jazz ensembles who were part of the Safaricom Jazz Festival, the Safaricom Youth Orchestra, Ghetto Classics and the Safaricom Choir, plus many insightful interviews.

