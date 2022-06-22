in NEWS

Reactions As DP Ruto Promises To Deport Chinese In Retail Business If Elected

Chinese national
Chinese national engaging in Mitumba trading (Courtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto has promised to deport Chinese nationals who are engaging in retail business in the country should he ascend to power after the August elections.

Ruto, while speaking yesterday said that once elected, he will not allow Chinese nationals to engage in business that Kenyans can do including roasting maize, selling in kiosks, mitumba trading and many others.

The DP stated that allowing these foreign nationals to engage in businesses Kenyans can manage is sabotaging the economy.

Thus, Ruto said it is a bad show when hundreds of Kenyans are sleeping hungry and unemployed yet foreign nationals are given permits to engage in businesses that Kenyans should do.

Hence, he plans on deporting them in a bid to create more room for Kenyans to freely trade in their country. Ultimately, he pledged to make various specifications to their work permits so they don’t engage in what they did not come to do in the country.

“These are Kenyan businesses and for those engaged in them, we have enough airplanes to deport them back to where they came from,” Ruto said.

The remarks have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with a good number in support of the DP. Netizens have claimed it is a good move to ensure Kenyans work and enjoy working in their country.

Others, however, have accused Ruto of bringing back the dictatorial regime adding that as long as they have valid work permits, they should be allowed to engage in a business of their choice.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

