Ruto Men Want Raila Arrested Over Madoadoa Slur

Raila Odinga Madoa doa

ODM leader Raila Odinga has come under fire following his madoadoa remarks at a rally in Wajir County on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister used the infamous phrase while urging locals to vote in a six-piece suit in the August General Election.

Hatutaki madoadoa katika kaunti ya Wajir, tunataka viongozi wote wachagulie ndani ya Azimio (We don’t want to see patches in Wajir County, we want you to vote in Azimio candidates in all posts),” Raila is heard saying in a video that has since gone viral.

While Odinga expounded the context for the remarks, a section of Kenyans aligned to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) termed the remarks as inciting.

Citing an incident where Ruto ally Mithika Linturi was arrested for using a similar term in Eldoret, the Ruto men led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen called on investigative agencies led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take action.

The madoadoa slur is linked to the 2007/08 post-election violence that left more than 1,100 people dead and 600,000 others displaced.

Linturi was forced to retract the remarks after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter.

Odinga is among politicians who called out the legislator over the remarks the NCIC termed as inflammatory.

The Meru Senator’s file was, however, closed last month after the prosecution failed to prefer charges against him within the allocated time.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

