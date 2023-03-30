Rowdy Youths Attempt to Invade Kedong Ranch in Narok

Tensions are high at the border of Narok and Nakuru counties after a group of youths attempted to invade Kedong Ranch.

According to area county security agencies, police lobbed teargas to disperse the rioters.

“We received reports that some members of the youth from the neighbouring community planned to invade the more than 75,000-acre expansive land and destroy property. We deployed anti-riot officers from 6am. They thwarted the attempt by the youths to invade the land,” said County Commissioner Isaac Masinde.

But according to Narok East Sub-County Police Commander Jared Marando, officers encountered some 150 youths carrying crude weapons near the Ketraco junction on the Narok-Maai Mahiu road.

Read: Police Finally Deployed at Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm

“It was established that there were two groups who were in dispute over money collected from lorries after the sale of sand,” said Mr Marando.

He added: “There were no casualties reported on either side. The area is currently calm and police officers from both Naivasha and Narok East are on the ground.”

On Monday, some 2000 vandals invaded former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm in Ruiru.

The rioters made away with sheep, felled trees and set a section of the farm on fire.

Read Also: Goons Invade Uhuru’s Northlands Farm, Steal Livestock

The expansive farm has since been secured.

Raila Odinga’s Spectre East Africa gas plant was also vandalized.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...