Romelu Lukaku Declines Europa League Runners-up Medal

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku decided not to collect his runners-up medal with his teammates after the UEFA Europa League final loss.

Lukaku scored Inter’s opening goal from the penalty spot and the own goal that saw Sevilla claim their sixth Europa League title in a 3-2 win on Friday night.

While the Belgian has enjoyed a superb debut season with Inter after scoring 34 goals across all competitions, his campaign did end on a sour note in Germany.

The Mirror have now reported that Lukaku snubbed the chance to collect a silver medal with his teammates after his own goal cost the side their first trophy in 10 years.

The own goal also meant the Belgian striker became the first player to score through his own net in a Europa League/UEFA Cup final since 2001.

