Raila Urges Restraint from Attacking Court As he Expresses Disappointment in Verdict

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has broken silence after a five judge bench declared the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020, unconstitutional.

In a statement on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner said BBI proponents will appeal the ruling.

He also asked BBI supporters to refrain from attacking the court and its members.

“Supporters of the Constitution Amendment Bill, including myself, have been disappointed by the High Court ruling,” he said.

He added, “We may disagree with the court but we must respect its ruling and its freedom to exercise its judgment as it understands the legal and constitutional matters before it.”

The AU envoy further noted that the BBI seeks to create a country of strong institutions and where citizenship means the ability and opportunity to realize one’s full humanity.

Read: BBI Secretariat to Appeal Ruling Declaring Bill Unconstitutional

“That is our quest as we seek a second opinion on BBI from the Court of Appeal. Let us treat each other with dignity as we do so. After all, Kenya belongs to us all,” he said.

“Our destination is a place where the potential of every one of us – no matter our gender, ethnicity, race, religion, region, identity, origin, or social status – is a full member of our society.”

On Friday, BBI Secretariat led by Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru called out the judiciary over what they referred to as “judicial activism”.

They accused the judges of making personalized attacks against the president.

“This was a very deliberate design to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis and chaos through judicial activism,” Junet said.

The five judge bench noted that the head of state erred in attempting to change the Constitution through a popular initiative, an avenue available only to ordinary Kenyans.

“A declaration is hereby made that the entire BBI process culminating with the launch of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020 was done unconstitutionally and in the usurpation of the People’s exercise of Sovereign Power,” the Thursday evening judgement reads in part.

