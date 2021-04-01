Raila, Joho, Oparanya To Battle It Out For ODM Presidential Party Ticket

The ODM Elections Board has announced the list of presidential hopefuls that will battle for the party ticket ahead of the 2022 elections.

Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya are set to battle it out for the party ticket.

According to a local publication, Raila, Joho and Oparanya are the only leaders who met yesterday’s deadline for submitting applications for the presidential ticket. Although an official communication is set to be made for the same.

“Kindly wait for the official communication tomorrow. I don’t want to pre-empt anything but we have three hopefuls,” an ODM insider is quoted by the publication.

Read: ODM To Announce Presidential Hopefuls Who Will Battle For Party Ticket Today

Another insider is said to have revealed that the candidates are so obvious suggesting that Raila has to be on the list.

Following the political tension in the country, ODM vowed to form a new political alliance that would shake the nation.

This came about after there were speculations that the BBI had been halted, with the DP Ruto hinting at working together with Raila ahead of 2022 elections.

In a statement, ODM SG Edwin Sifuna said that the new outfit would be unveiled after the referendum.

Read Also: ODM Working On Alliance That Will Shake Kenya – Sifuna

“The post-BBI alliance ODM is working on will be fresh, strong, vibrant and packed with men and women who can stand on their own and give birth to a new nation post- BBI,” he said.

Sifuna said talks are at an advanced stage for a political outfit that will rock the political sphere in Kenya.

“Knowing that partnerships are an essential part of our politics, the Orange Democratic Movement is also working on a broader, better and bolder alliance that will shake the country and shape the politics of the land for years to come,” Sifuna added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu