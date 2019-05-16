in NEWS

Newly Appointed Posta, TARDA Board Members Barred From Assuming Office

1 Comment

ICT CS Joe Mucheru. He is listed as a shareholder in one of the companies that is suspected of using Mauritius as a tax haven. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Newly appointed Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) and Tana and Athi River Development Authority (TARDA) board members will not assume office for now, the court has ordered.

Making the ruling on Wednesday, Justice John Mativo said that the appointees will remain out until a case filed by lobby consisting of lawyers, dubbed Chama Cha Mawakili, was determined. He however said that the matter will be addressed on priority basis.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this case, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued prohibiting the appointed persons from assuming offices for which they have been appointed by the CS in terms of gazette notices 4334 and 4359,” ruled Mativo.

Read: Posta Kenya Allegedly Unable To Deliver International Shipments, For A Month Now

The lobby group is challenging the appointments by Cabinest Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru, terming them as irregular and did not reflect regional balance.

The appointments were gazetted on May 3, with Mr Mike Rubia, Mr Fred Gachie Ngángá, Mr Munyua Waiyaki, Mr Simon Kiuta, Ms Pauline Muthangani being appointed to the Postal Corporation.

Mr Robert Murimi, Ms Jane Muriithi Githinji and Mr Ndogo Waweru were appointed to TARDA Board.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CS Joe MucheruPostal corporationTARDA

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

moi girls student identifies rapist

Moi Girls Student Positively Identifies Set Book Actor As Assailant
millicent omanga

Senator Millicent Omanga Excites Netizens As She Gets Down To Radio Love (Video)