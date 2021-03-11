PETCO, World-Wide Fund Tap Into Danish Technology To Boost Waste Collection In Coast

PETCO Kenya and World-Wide Fund Kenya (WWF) have signed a partnership agreement worth Ksh6 million to boost environment protection through enhanced waste collection in the coastal region.

The memorandum will provide technology transfer from Denmark through a partnership with Plastix, a Danish cleantech recycling company. This will be implemented by partnering with local organizations that are pioneers in the waste management sector.

Additionally, the partnership will provide a range of benefits that include a donation of collection infrastructure support and training worth Ksh6 million to over 800 waste reclaimers.

“Our focus is to rid-off plastic waste in the Coastal region, create a safe working space and support the efforts by WWF in cleaning up the city, beaches and rivers. This initiative is vital as it complements our focus to support and economically empower local collectors and aggregators in plastic waste management,” Said PETCO Kenya Country Manager, Joyce Gachugi.

The partnership strives to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals by formalizing, improving logistics and skills around the business venture on collecting, sorting and processing plastic waste in Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu counties along the coast of Kenya.

This will increase the volumes of plastic collected, sorted and processed by strengthening the capacity of plastic recycling companies to sort and process more tons of plastic waste to high quality granulate and increase the capacity of this business to attract more investment as a long term business model in the Coastal region.

Through the initiative, recyclers within communities will get the required training, waste collection gear, and are equipped with entrepreneurial skills to upscale their waste collection ventures to profitability.

The partnership brings on board pioneering private sector recycling agents including Plastix, Jil plastics and Kwale Plastic Plus Collectors (KPPC).

Besides ensuring that the environment is rid-off plastic, this joint effort will ensure that this local organizations get economic value from their work.

“As a measure to promote circular plastic economy the partnership between Petco Kenya, WWF Kenya and the local community organizations will work towards establishing an international plastic recycling value chain built on sustainable practices by connecting collectors, sorters and processors to high-end and innovative plastic recycling expertise and technology,” said Nancy Githaiga, Head of Conservation Programs, WWF Kenya.

