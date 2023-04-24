Controversial Pastor Mackenzie Not Stranger in Corridors of Justice

Controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie is not a stranger in the corridors of justice.

The preacher has been making headlines after members of his Good News International church starved themselves to death.

The bodies were discovered by the police in Shakahola Magarini, Kilifi County.

Mackenzie was arrested on April 15 after 4 of his followers died while starving to “meet Jesus.” The number of dead people has since risen 39.

Last month, the pastor faced criminal charges after 2 children died under similar circumstances.

At the same time, eleven others were rescued and taken to the hospital but rejected food and medicine, saying they were determined to meet their fate.

In October 2017, police stormed the church and rescued at least 93 children, leading to his arrest and that of senior church members.

He was then brought before a judge on charges of encouraging radicalization and teaching young people in an unlicensed school within his church.

He was freed after denying the allegations and posting a Sh500,000 bond with a similar amount of surety.

Some of the children questioned during investigations made the assertion that education is evil and that they had left their homes and schools to pursue the preacher’s teachings.

Again, in October 2018, angry residents of Bungale tore down one of his churches on grounds that he was spreading false teachings. Read Also: CS Kindiki to Visit Grave of Suspected Kilifi Church Cult on Tuesday

Some torched the home of a preacher who worked closely with Mackenzie for allegedly promoting extremism. Later that year, Mackenzie was engaged in a public spat with then Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa. Jumwa who is now CS for Gender and Public Service, at the time threatened to raid the church over concerns that radical teachings had caused kids to leave school. The former lawmaker accused Mackenzie of paying bribes to security organizations to stop the church from being shut down. "It is absurd that despite having been arrested about three times and charged, the pastor is still scot-free and continues with his work of radicalizing school children," she said then. But the preacher quickly responded as he posed threats of his own. He threatened to take legal action against those opposed to his teachings. "If anyone feels offended about my summons and teachings in accordance to the scripture, let them go to court and produce evidence, I am not afraid to serve my god," he said. Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki are set to visit the scene of crime this week.

