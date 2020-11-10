Opposition Leader Tundu Lissu Flees Tanzania For Europe [Video]

Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu has fled the country amid reports of a crackdown on government critics days after President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in for a second term after a disputed poll.

In a video seen by this writer, the Chadema leader is seen leaving for the airport accompanied by officials from the German embassy in Tanzania that has been protecting him since he claimed that his life was in danger.

Reports indicate that Lissu is flying to Belgium, a European country that hosted him for three years after he survived an assassination attempt in 2017.

