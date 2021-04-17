ODM Admits to Meetings Between Governor Oparanya and Ruto, Says Raila Was Briefed

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has admitted to a series of meetings between its Deputy Leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Deputy President William Ruto.

The confirmation comes just days after the Deputy President said in an interview that he had met Governor Oparanya more than five times to discuss politics.

“I have met Wycliffe Oparanya not once. I have met with him probably five times, and of course more times when he was Council of Governors Chairman. But I have met him to discuss politics five times,” said Ruto.

ODM’s Director of Communications Philip Etale has issued a statement saying that Oparanya had briefed Party Leader Raila Odinga of any and all meetings with the DP.

“I want to categorically state that the ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, the governor of Kakamega County is a loyal member of the party and an ardent supporter of his boss, party leader Raila Amolo Odinga. Secondly, may I state here that, yes it is true Hon. Oparanya has held a few meetings with the Deputy President William Samoei Ruto, be it in Nairobi or elsewhere,” read the statement.

“And as the great Mahatma Gandhi once said ‘Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love’, in all instances, Oparanya has been briefing our ODM party leadership including the party leader on every detail of his discussion with Ruto.”

“Oparanya has not been on any mission of betrayal as some people may want it to look. Sometimes in politics, it is good to learn what your opponent is plotting and be able to get the best defense to counter them.”

The statement added: “Our ODM members and supporters should therefore not read any mischief in the said meetings that our DPL has held with the DP. “

In the interview, the Deputy President said he had met Oparanya on a personal capacity and not as Deputy Leader of ODM or Raila ally.

“We have discussed with him how we can work together and how he appreciates the hustler narrative and the bottom-up approach.” he said.

