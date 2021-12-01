New Details Emerge on New Zealand Entrepreneur Jake Millar’s Death

Renowned New Zealand entrepreneur, Jake Millar who founded Sh1.2 billion startups was reported dead in Kenya on Monday, aged 26 years.

Kahawa Tungu had earlier reported about his death although we could not substantiate the cause of his death.

New details have now emerged revealing that the entrepreneur was found dead in his house in Karen, Nairobi, with his body hanging by a rope an apparent suicide.

“The body was found hanging on a rope at his balcony. He was alone then in his cottage,” a detective probing the incident is quoted by a local publication.

Reports indicate that he will be cremated in Nairobi although friends and close family who visited the scene are reported planning to ship his belonging to New Zealand.

Millar created a brand with his name when he was aged 8 years studying at Christchurch Boys High School.

Read: New Zealand Entrepreneur Jake Millar who Founded Sh1.2 Billion Company Dies in Kenya

His start-up Oompher showcased motivational videos from influential people in the society while Unfiltered focused on live events within and outside its country. The startups caught the attention of the government and were later sold to the state at a six-figure-sum.

Ideally, Millar has been part of several other good causes in New Zealand hence earning an ambassadorial title for Lifeline which is an organization aimed at fitting suicide in the country. He has raised over Sh2 billion in support of the same.

He has however faced backlash on several occasions over his startups. For instance, he jetted in Kenya in March this year with reports indicating that he was hiding to avoid backlash from people after his businesses started struggling.

A statement by the New Zealand Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed his death adding that relevant aid is being provided to the family. “The Ministry is aware of what happened and the death of Jake Millar and is currently providing assistance to his family,” it said in a statement. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...