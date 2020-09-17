NEMA Orders Closure Of Mara Ngenche Camp For Blocking Wildebeests From Crossing Mara River

The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) Chairman John Konchella has announced the immediate closure of Mara Ngenche Camp built within the Mara River, pending an environmental assessment.

According to NEMA, four other tents within the camp were found to have gone against rules as outlined by the authority.

The camp shot to the limelight 8 days ago after its employees were caught on tape forcing wildebeest from crossing the Mara River.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said there was need for a Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan that will protect wildlife migratory corridors from greed.

“I have discussed with Narok County Governor SamuelTunai, about the camp built beside the Mara River, blocking the Wildebeest crossing. It’s very disturbing and we expect the Governor to take action and have the camp removed!” Balala said.

“I have also insisted that we need a Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan, that will not only enhance biodiversity, but also protect our wildlife migratory corridors, from greed!”

News sources indicate that Nagib Popat, the property’s director has obtained a court order blocking its closure.

