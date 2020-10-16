Multichoice Trust Foundation, Kenya Film Commission Sign MoU To Promote Local Content

MultiChoice Trust Foundation (MTF) and the Kenya Film Commission (KFC) have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed to promote the development and uptake of local content in Kenya.

The MoU will allow both organizations to work collaboratively in marketing and distributing films through film markets, festivals and competitions, as well as undertaking capacity building efforts through film masterclasses, workshops, seminars, boot camps and short courses. MTF and KFC will further partner in organizing screenings of local films and in promoting and marketing the Kalasha International Film and TV Festivals.

“We are optimistic that with this partnership, we will be able to offer more opportunities to our local film sector through capacity building and offering a platform for marketing and increased viewership of our home-grown local content,” said MultiChoice Africa Regional Director, Northern Region Maharage Chande.

“The commission aims to create a robust film sector that can be recognized across Africa and the rest of the globe. It is only through partnerships such as these that this vision can be achieved. We are confident that MultiChoice Talent Factory is the right partner to work with in our aim to improve the quality of film productions in Kenya,” added Kenya Film Commission Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase.

MTF is MultiChoice Africa’s shared-value initiative launched in 2018 to ignite Africa’s creative film and TV industries through training and skills development. MultiChoice Talent Factory partners with various institutions and organizations to deliver expertise in various aspects of the film and television through hands-on training at the Academy to upskilling industry professionals through MTF Masterclasses and the MTF portal.

MTF works with partners such as the world-renowned New York Film Academy College of Visual & Performing Arts (NYFA), global consulting and solutions integration company Nihilent Limited from India, the Henley Business School, Jasco Broadcast Solutions and Dolby as well as renown producers, directors and script writers from Hollywood, Bollywood and Nollywood to deliver masterclasses and trainings for MTF students and other industry professionals.

