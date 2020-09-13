MP Oscar Sudi Flown To Nairobi After Surrendering To Police

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi is this morning being flown to Nairobi by police after he surrendered to Langas Police station earlier today after two days of being sought over alleged hatespeech and incitement remarks .

Kahawa Tungu understands that police resisted any suggestion to drive the MP to Nairobi. A chopper was sent to pick him from Eldoret airstrip.

“I’m being airlifted to Nairobi. Will be landing at Wilson Airport shortly,” the MP wrote on his Facebook page.

The MP is expected to record a statement at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) offices in Nairobi.

Sudi arrived at the station a few minutes to 8am on Sunday morning in the company of his lawyers among them Gladys Shollei, who is also the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative.

He was also accompanied by MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang among others.

The MP had allegedly gone into hiding after police camped in his home from Friday night seeking to arrest him over the recent remarks that elicited mixed reactions in the country.

Read: Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi Surrenders To The Police

“As a law abiding citizen I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” he posted on Facebook.

Armed youth had on Friday night blocked police from arresting the MP.

The heavily armed police officers eventually broke into the residence in the wee hours of Saturday morning but could not find the MP.

Three Presidential escort officers are among people arrested at the MP’s home following the raid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu