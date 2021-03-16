Member of Kiambu County Assembly Eliud Ngugi Succumbs to COVID-19

Kiambu County Assembly is mourning the death of Eliud Ngugi Ngigi, Muguga ward representative who succumbed to COVID-19.

Ngugi passed on yesterday at Kenyatta University Rereffal Hospital where he had been admitted since last week on Tuesday.

Reports by Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndicho reveal that the MCA had complained of fever after attending a workshop in Mombasa. He was thus treated before returning to Nairobi and his condition worsened.

His colleagues have mourned him as a humble man who represented the assembly perfectly as well as put the interests of the people first.

For instance, Kiambu County Senator Kimani Wamatangi has commemorated the MCA as a passionate, hardworking man who was such an inspiration.

“I know Hon. Thithia as passionate, forthright, hardworking and a man of steel determination who conquered great odds to be the person he became. He showed us that you can achieve your greatest dreams and become an inspiration,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last year, another MCA from Kiambu County died while on an official visit to India. Kahawa Wendani Ward MCA Cyrus Omondi’s cause of death was however not made public.

