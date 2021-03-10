Mechanisms Are In Place To Ensure No One Jumps Queue In COVID-19 Vaccination – Oguna

Mechanisms have been put in place to ensure no one jumps the queue in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said.

According to Oguna, health officials are at the forefront of receiving the vaccine hence debunking the claims that the political class will be prioritized.

He further urged members of the public to have faith in the government as the doses of the vaccine will b distributed to the target groups effectively.

“I want to assure members of the public that mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the vaccines get to the targeted group. No one even the elite will jump the queue. So far 20 counties have already received the vaccines and the government is working round the clock to see the remaining counties get their share,” Oguna said.

Speaking on KTN news on Wednesday, Oguna further revealed that the state will embark on the second phase of the vaccination in early July that will target those with pre-existing health conditions.

“We shall embark on the second phase in early July targeting any leftovers in the first phase then peg in those with comorbidities and other existing ailments,” he said.

On Friday, acting Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth was the first person to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Kenya.

Dr Amoth got the Covid-19 jab at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi where the exercise to vaccinate health workers in the country was launched.

Dr Amoth was among 10 health workers who received the vaccine ahead of the mass vaccination exercise that was started on Monday.

Others who received the jabs included Dr Jemimah Katama, Dr Kennedy Momanyi and Dr Juliana Muiva.

Kenya received its first batch of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Wednesday morning.

The 1.02 million doses were transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world, regardless of their income level.

The vaccines that arrived on Qatar Airways flight QR1341 were reived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, UNICEF Representative to Kenya Maniza Zaman and World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Kenya Dr Rudi Eggers.

Other frontline workers including security personnel, teachers, vulnerable persons and those working in the hospitality industry will also be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine, medical experts say, will be a huge boost in the fight against the virus that continues to ravage the country.

