Concerns As Machakos County Top Leadership Clash Over CEC Appointments

There’s tension in Machakos County over the appointment of County Executive Committee (CECs) chairs with the top leadership in disarray.

Reports indicate that the Governor, Wavinya Ndeti and her deputy, Francis Mwangangi are no longer in talking terms just weeks after being elected.

Apparently, hell broke loose with the appointment of Lawrence Ngovi as the County Chief of Staff. Lawrence is said to have zero academic qualifications for the job apart from a class 8 certificate and this has paralyzed the services at the county.

Thus, Lawrence’s lack of academic qualifications and unprofessionalism in the job has been linked to delays in the office of the Governor to name the 10 County Executive Committee (CECs) chairs.

The Chief of Staff is accused of selling the job opportunities to the highest bidders while neglecting those who campaigned for the governor, sweat and blood.

In the last week, Governor Wavinya Ndeti was forced to cancel press meetings twice over the confusion necessitated by the same. She also had to push the application deadline forward from 26, September to October 12, 2022.

The turmoil has led to the governor and her deputy not being on the same page regarding key decision-making.

Hence, the people of Machakos county have urged their governor to streamline operations and work closely with her deputy for the betterment of the people or forget about Yatta and Masinga sub-counties votes come the next election cycle.

The residents are also demanding a transparent vetting process of the candidates for the county positions and weed out corrupt individuals eyeing the seats.

Wavinya Ndeti under the Wiper Ticket succeeded Alfred Mutua after garnering 226,609 votes in the August elections.

Machakos County enjoys an all-female top county leadership right from the Governor, Senator Agnes Kavindu and County Assembly speaker Anne Kiusya.

