FKFPL Transfers: Leopards Sign Ghanaian Midfielder Gideon Waja

AFC Leopards have signed Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Waja ahead of the new FKFPL season.

According to Ghanasoccernet.com, the former WAFA SC captain has put to inked a one-year deal with an option of extension.

The talented midfielder is joining as a free transfer.

Waja has been without a club since leaving USL Championship side Toronto FC II in 2009.

He joined the American side in February 2018 and went ahead to make 18 appearances.

The 23-year-old made 14 appearances in the following season playing in USL League One.

Waja was a key member of the Ghana squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament hosted in Ghana.

He was invited to the Ghana senior national team in 2017 for a 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifiers against Congo.

