KQ Flights To France Set To Resume On March 17

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) will resume direct flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Charles De Gaulle (CDG), France, starting March 17.

“KQ will continue to offer its customers competitive fares and a one-stop connection through its hub in Nairobi to the rest of Kenya and Africa including key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo,” KQ said on Tuesday.

The direct flights will start with one flight a week with frequency increasing based on demand.

Read: KQ Forced To Respond After Claims Of “Abandoning” Passengers At JFK Airport Since Sunday

“The resumption of direct flights to Paris, France is in line with our plans to grow an expanding schedule as travel restrictions are lifted across the globe. This Paris-Nairobi route offers our customers convenient connections to key destinations in Africa such as Kinshasa, Moroni, Entebbe, Johannesburg, and Antananarivo. We remain fully committed to offer our customers an onboard travel experience that has their health and safety in mind,” said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

Published Schedule:

In January, the national carrier suspended flights to France due to the newly introduced Covid-19 regulations in Europe.

Then, KQ said, the new regulations had led to depressed passenger demand.

“We will keep customers updated in case of changes to the resumption plans,” said the airline.

“The airline sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused as a result of the cancellations.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu