Kiambaa By-election: PNU’s Lucy Wanjiru Steps Down in Favour of Jubilee’s Njama

PNU candidate in the Kiambaa by-election has stepped down in favour of the Jubilee contestant.

Lucy Wanjiru on Thursday withdrew from the race in support of Kariri Njama.

Wanjiru pledged to work with Njama to ensure the ruling party retains the seat that fell vacant following the passing of Paul Koinange.

The Jubilee candidate thanked Wanjiru for dropping out of the race for the hotly contested seat. He noted that her absence in the race will better his chances at clinching the parliamentary seat.

He also welcomed like-minded aspirants to work together to ” deliver what the people of Kiambaa deserve.”

The two spoke in Gachie and were flanked by Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo.

Also vying for the seat is John Njuguna Wanjiku, who is flying the Hustler Nation flag on a UDA ticket.

Last weekend, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya threatened to withdraw development funds to the constituency should the electorate settle for a candidate from the opposing side.

Governor Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and James Nyoro of Kiambu castigated Kimunya for issuing threats to the people of Kiambaa.

On his part, Nyoro said, disorganized campaigns could tilt the scales in favour of the UDA candidate.

“We want to have one command centre and you cannot exclude the governor from the command centre. I want to be very categorical and state that the things we have started seeing are not something we can encourage. I appeal to the party that as they are organising the campaigns, we should be involved,” Nyoro said.

Waiguru who spoke on Tuesday said Kimunya’s sentiments did not represent the party position as she warned that they could have political implications on the voters.

“Such utterances are meant to ruin the good reputation of the party which was formed on the basis of equity leadership and efficient service to the all Kenyans.”

The mini-polls are slated for July 15.

