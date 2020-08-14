in NEWS

Kenya’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 29,000 Mark As 5 More Patients Die

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi gives daily updates on Covid-19 situation in the country at Afya House on March 26, 2020 [Photo/Courtesy]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 580 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease from 5,458 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 29,334.

At the same time, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangi said five more patients have succumbed to the disease in the same period raising Kenya’s death toll to 465.

More Follows 

COVID-19

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

