Kenya To Investigate Mistreatment Of Women At Lebanon Offices Following CNN Exposé

The Kenyan government will probe cases of mistreatment over at the Beirut consulate, Lebanon.

This was following a report by CNN that highlighted cases of mistreatment among women who sought help at the consulate.

The report indicated that the Kenyan Honorary Consul in Beirut, Sayed Chalouhi, and his assistant Kassem Jaber, physically and verbally assaulted the women.

The women also told the Cable News Network that the two officials urged them to work as sex workers so as to raise money for their repatriation.

“They started pushing me and beating me and I also pushed them,” a woman only identified as Gloria told CNN.

Another victim identified as Linda, accused the Honorary Consul of conning her of her hard earned money.

According to Kenya’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Halima Mohamud, the mission will make its way to Lebanon on a fact finding mission.

“We are planning to travel to Lebanon for a fact-finding mission in the first week of August, because our airspace is currently closed,” Mohamud told the Nation.

She added: “In dealing with labour disputes, the Embassy and the consulate are guided by the national diaspora policies as well as labour laws applicable in the host country.”

At least 1,000 Kenyans work in Lebanon specially as domestic workers with some working in a bonded system known locally as Kafala.

This is where the immigrant must have a local sponsor to vouch for their employment status and visas.

