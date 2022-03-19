Karua Says She Will Work with the Team that Has “Majority of Good People”

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has said she is weighing her options before throwing her support behind any presidential candidate.

Karua said she is not in a hurry to endorse presidential candidates Deputy President William Ruto or Raila Odinga. Ruto is vying through Kenya Kwanza Alliance while Odinga is vying for the top seat on an Azimio la Kenya ticket.

“To those asking my position on who I support for the Presidency, I want to say both teams (Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza Alliance) have thieves and corrupt individuals. But both of them also have a few good people in their ranks.” she said.

Read: Fraudsters Invent New Techniques Using Banks, Paybill Numbers To Scam Kenyans Online

Speaking while campaigning for her gubernatorial bid in Kirinyaga county, Karua said she is carefully weighing her options as she was keen on working with the coalition that has a majority of good people.

“That is the side I will join and work with to liberate Kenya from and stop our resources from being stolen.” she announced.

Read Also: DCI Detectives Arrest Suspected Online Scammer Anthony Njenga Wanjiku

Karua said that she had no problem endorsing a candidate, but said that her party “can only do that for a team that is keen to serve our country with diligence.”

Narc Kenya joined the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) early this year. The alliance has since formed a coalition with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja. Karua has been notably absent from the political activities involving the two teams.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...