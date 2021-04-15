Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University Appointment Of DVC Allegedly Bungled In Favour Of Luo Candidate

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) in charge of Administration and Finance for Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology has already been appointed, Kahawa Tungu can authoritatively report.

Reports reaching this writer indicate that Prof Francis Ang’awa Okere is set to be announced any time, despite reports of a bungled recruitment process, that saw tribalism take centre-stage.

Three candidates had applied for the position and interviewed by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with the University Senate on February 9.

The three contestants include Prof Aggrey Daniel Maina Thuo who scored 74 points during the interviews, Prof Peter A. Otiende Wasamba (73 points) and Prof Francis Ang’awa Okere (72 points).





The University Council led by Prof. Isaiah IC Wakindiki met on March 26 and ratified the recruitment report by PSC.

“Around 30th March 2021, the Chairman (Prof Wakindiki) of the Council wrote to the CS Education through PS in charge of University recommending the appointment of Professor Maina. The PS forwarded the recommendation for his appointment to the CS at around 2nd April 2021,” said an inside source privy to the matter.

According to our source, on April 9, 2021, the chairman of the Council was summoned to the Ministry of Education and was asked to reconvene the Council so that they can recommend Prof Okere, who was ranked third.

“The chairman of Council has yielded to pressure from the Ministry and has now written another letter recommending candidate number three for the position of DVC Finance, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University,” adds our source.

“It has been confirmed that today April 14, 2021, the chairman has signed the letter appointing the number three and has withdrawn the name of the top candidate.”

The University is led by Prof. Stephen Agong as the Vice-Chancellor while the Chancellor is Bidco Group of Companies owner Vimal Shah.

Other council members include Ms Joyce Karinge, Mr Ibrahim Mutembei, Dr Jonah Kangogo, Mr Micah Origa, Mr Zeth Ouma Omollo, Ms Janet Nasimiyu Wekesa and Mr Samuel Mugambi.

