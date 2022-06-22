Inside The Secret, Extravagant Lives of Tweep Frank Obegi and Friends

The bodies of Twitter influencer Frank Obegi and three of his friends were discovered on Monday, badly mutilated, and dumped in Kijabe forest, Kiambu County.

Shortly after the news of their deaths, reports started swirling on social media with speculations that the four were involved in digital fraud and might have scammed the wrong people who came for their blood.

New details now emerging reveal that Obegi and his associates, Elijah Omeka, Fred Obare and Moses Nyachae lived very secretive lives. They lived lavishly, driving the latest vehicle models and popping expensive drinks in clubs.

According to Nation, Fred Obare lived in sunton area, Kasarani but always spent his time in the house. He was very popular in the entertainment joints as he would pop expensive bottles when he was out partying.

He was known to his neighbors and family as an academic writer hence accounting for why he spent most of his time indoors.

“He was always in the house and rarely came out. At times he would come in top-of-the-range cars. We are also shocked that his life could end in such a manner,” a neighbor told the publication.

Notably, Obare was reportedly arrested in 2021 after conning someone money through cryptocurrency scams. He was however released after the victim agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

In yet another interview, Frank Obegi’s father Evans Bowendo who had traveled from Nyamira said he last saw his son in February this year. He recounts that Obegi had told him he works online where he deals with flight bookings.

“I last saw my son this year in February…he told me he works online where he is responsible for flight bookings and selling of air tickets,” the father said.

Mr Bowendo further said that when his son had money, he would switch off his phone for close to one week.

As things stand, authorities have revealed that Obegi and his associates might have been lured into their deaths by a woman. Detectives are however still piecing together the details of the mystery woman who was in contact with one of the boys before they went missing.

Before their bodies were found with their private parts badly mutilated, the four had been reported missing a week earlier.

Confirming the same, Lari OCPD Anderson Furaha said their bodies were badly mutilated in what is suspected to be a revenge mission.

“One of them had been partly eaten by wild animals. Their private parts had been amputated and it seems they died through strangulation. They had no identification documents and were naked,” Mr Furaha told Nation.

This comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta while launching the DCI forensic lab last week promised to take serious action on those involved in digital fraud.

Thus, he directed the Ministry of Interior and ICT to outline appropriate measures to strengthen the capacity of the cybercrimes unit with the newly launched Forensic lab.

“A new wave of crime is equally emerging that involves things like Sim swapping and the typical ‘tuma kwa hii namba’ syndicate, all of which we must deal with properly,” the Head of State said.

