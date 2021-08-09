2022 Elections: IEBC to Use Multiple Servers for Transmission of Voter Results

Kenya will be going to the polls one year from now and the conversation has already shifted with all relevant parties planning around the event.

Just as the media announced the dates for a presidential debate, the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced plans to procure multiple servers for the transmission of results to the tallying centre.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said the commission is planning to partner with the media to transmit results.

“We will have multiple servers if possible one for the media, one for the political parties, one for the candidates and one for the public. The issue of having one server will not be there in 2022,” IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said.

He also said the commission would collaborate with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for the provision of internet.

“The authority will identify areas that do not have a 3G network so that we can communicate in advance and look for alternatives for transmitting results,” he added.

Chebukati was speaking at the launch of IEBC’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan, Boundaries Review Strategic Plan and the Election Operation Plan at the Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday.

The UK has pledged to channel funds towards the commission, to help facilitate activities towards the election process.

Chebukati said the IEBC is now focusing on the 2022 General Elections including the boundaries review and any electoral activities that may arise within the period.

On Monday, the IEBC launched the Annual Voter Education Week (AVEW) at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

