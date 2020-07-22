Gor Mahia Facing Legal Suit For Shortchanging Betting Firm

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia are facing a legal suit from Betking after the club declined to sign a deal with them after accepting Sh15 million downpayment.

Details in our possession indicate that the KPL champions opted to sign a deal with the current sponsors Betsafe instead.

“It is a serious issue and Betking are going to take legal action against Gor Mahia for taking their money and refusing to sign their deal,” said our source.

Betking had offered Gor Mahia a Sh30 million shirt deal but the club opted to sign with Betsafe who offered Sh50 million.

To make matters worse, Gor Mahia officials who pocketed Betking’s money banked the amount in a new account at National Bank of Kenya where only three officials are signatories.

Even with that money in the account the officials decided to pay players half their salaries for one month and kept the rest of the cash to themselves.

The new Gor Mahia sponsors have already given the club a down-payment of Sh5 million and it remains unclear whether the players have received part of the money.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu