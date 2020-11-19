Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi Lands Wazito FC Job

Immediate former Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has been unveiled at KPL side Wazito FC.

The experienced gaffer assumes the hot seat which was recently left vacant following departure of Fred Ambani.

He will be assisted by former Thika United coach John Kamau with Sam Koko serving as goalkeepers trainer.

Read: Francis Kimanzi Resigns As Harambee Stars Head Coach

Sports scientist Sylvia Kariuki returns to her former role and will be in charge of monitoring players.

Wazito are gearing up for the new season and have so far made several signings notably Boniface Omondi from Gor Mahia.

The team has set minimum target of wining their maiden KPL title this season.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu