Former Nation, Capital FM Presenter Jack Ojiambo Is Dead

Former Nation and Capital FM Presenter Jack Ojiambo is dead.

The jazz music enthusiast’s death was announced on Sunday afternoon by Capital FM. However, the cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Ojiambo, a lawyer by profession, founded and hosted popular “Jazz Club” show at Capital FM for 17 years, from 1996 to 2013.

#RIP: It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of former Capital FM Jazz Club presenter and pioneer Jack Ojiambo 🌹 pic.twitter.com/nNunUJUuVZ — Capital FM Kenya (@CapitalFMKenya) February 21, 2021

“It is with great sadness we mourn the passing of former Capital FM Jazz Club presenter and pioneer Jack Ojiambo, ” the Chris Kirubi-owned station wrote on Twitter.

After quitting Capital FM, Ojiambo found a new home at Nation FM in November 2014, where he hosted a Sunday evening programme dubbed “Jazz Essentials” that featured jazz blues and soul music.

He left the Nation Media Group-owned station in December 2015 after a short stint.

In 2017, Ojiambo ventured into politics, vying for the Dagoretti North Member of Parliament seat but lost to the incumbent Simba Arati.

Renowned Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni is among media personalities who have mourned Ojiambo.

In a tweet, Kageni described Ojiambo as a legend who inspired many people to listen to jazz music.

“Rest In Peace Jack Ojiambo …I dare say that no radio presenter in East and Central Africa influenced as many people to listen to Jazz Music as you did. Your magic together with your multiple talents have left an indelible mark. Unforgettable modern radio legend!” Kageni wrote.

Rest In Peace Jack Ojiambo …I dare say that no radio presenter in East and Central Africa influenced as many people to listen to Jazz Music as you did. Your magic together with your multiple talents have left an indelible mark. Unforgettable modern radio legend!!!!!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/5jRvjl69UG — Maina Kageni (@ItsMainaKageni) February 21, 2021

Jazz fanatics also took to social media to share their tributes.

Gone too soon. Former Capital Fm Jazz Presenter Jack Ojiambo has passed on. ….. 😢 pic.twitter.com/GsIXjDu4TJ — Dusty Foot Filosofa (@itssoulo) February 21, 2021

The first vinyl event we held here in Nairobi was at Oasis Bar in Karen. There was Ombasa, Njuki, Nyamai, Jack Ojiambo & I. Wasn't big on taking photos at the time… These are the best I could pic from that day. It was also the first time I met Jack in person. May he rest well pic.twitter.com/rbC90odHPG — Samurai Noetic. (@SupremeGREAM) February 21, 2021

.@jackojiambo introduced me to Jazz music over 20 years ago listening to @CapitalJazzClub, and later on he became a colleague and friend at @CapitalFMKenya. R.I.P buddy, you will be missed dearly. https://t.co/xpqtZA1J5e — Yuri (@ArcherMishale) February 21, 2021

Lala salama Jack Hillary Ojiambo. You will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/1x4WxytrW1 — Eddy Kimani (@Eddykimani) February 21, 2021

Rest in Peace @jackojiambo …. You touched my life in an incredible way… May you rest in peace — Aleksei (@alexmwango) February 21, 2021

