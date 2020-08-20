EX-Changamwe MP Kajembe’s Daughter Succumbs Two Weeks After Father’s Death

The family of the late Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe is yet again in mourning after the daughter, Aisha Langoni Kajembe passed on in a suspected case of COVID-19.

According to reports, Langoni had been admitted at Pandya Hospital and was in the ICU for weeks, before finally succumbing.

Star reports that the former MP’s daughter died on Wednesday night, 10 PM after being on oxygen support for a number of days.

Her death comes barely two weeks after the father succumbed to COVID-19. Apparently, Lingoni was unable to attend her father’s burial as she was admitted at the hospital.

Prior to the former MP’s death, the wife had also succumbed to COVID-19.

Following the demise of Ramadhan Kajembe, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe pointed fingers and faulted the children for failing to heed the government directives on self-isolation thus accused one of the children of spreading the virus home and killing the parents.

“He (the son) refused to self isolate which led to the infection of his sister and parents. Unlike him, they are elderly and as usual with underlying conditions so they were impacted more. As we speak, this family has lost the one elderly family member, the head of the household just two weeks after burying his mother,” Kagwe narrated.

The children thus demanded an apology for what they termed as stigmatization from the CS and threatened to take legal action.

The family further indicated that they acknowledged their parents died of COVID-19 but they should be accorded the respect to mourn their kins.

“It is unfortunate that a whole cabinet secretary can come out and issue a mere statement that a young man who brought coronavirus to his parents. We are urging the CS to withdraw the sentiments against my family,” one of Kajembe’s sons stated.

In the latest developments, the publication cites that at least four of Kajembe’s children had tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP reportedly had 16 children sired with his two wives.

