Blogger Edgar Obare Allegedly Arrested, Whereabouts Unknown

Blogger Edgar Obare has allegedly been arrested at the Kiambu Law Courts, his friend and fellow blogger Xtian Dela has said.

According to Dela, Obare’s case against YouTube sensation Natalie Tewa was due for mention this morning.

In an Instagram post, Dela claimed that police confiscated Obare’s phone and his whereabouts still unknown.

The accused person’s lawyer and family are also unaware of his whereabouts and reason behind the arrest.

Dela also said that police declined to reveal where they had taken the controversial blogger and why.

In August, Obare was arrested and detained for revealing ‘private’ information about Tewa.

He was later arraigned and charged for linking Tewa to Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, whom he said accompanied the politician to Dubai to visit ailing ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Joho had travelled with MP Junet Mohamed to Dubai aboard a chartered private Jet.

