Why Demolitions In Nairobi Cannot Wait Beyond September 2020 : Uhuru’s Northlands City Factor

Even after the states promised to stop demolitions around Nairobi during Covid-19 pandemic, it has emerged that state machinery were demolishing structures at Ruai last night, where demolitions were partially done last week.

Kahawa Tungu understands that it is a race against time to have some projects started before September, for the benefit of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands city.

Among the projects is construction of sewer plants in Kariobangi and Ruai before September, when a loan facility by World Bank expires.

On May 10, 2012, the World Bank approved Ksh33 billion facility called Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (NMSIP), which had been instigated when Uhuru was Finance Minister, specifically for expansion of Sanitation Services in Nairobi City.

The government even set up a website for the project, indicating that it started on December 17, 2012.

“The Project (NMSIP) is part of a metro-wide development initiative and is financed by the National Government of Kenya with support from the World Bank at a cost US$300 million and US$30 from government as counter fund. The project started on 17th December 2012 and is due for completion on March 31st 2020,” read information on the website.

The project was to be implemented in collaboration with five counties bordering Nairobi including Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Murang’a. Other key partners include the Athi Water Services Board and Kenya Railways.

However, Kidero was unwilling to implement this Project because it meant evicting people in Kariobangi and Ruai who had been sold their land by his own campaigners. On the other hand, governor Sonko also refused the eviction of these people knowing how they were conned into buying this land.

September Deadline

The Project loan facility is due to expire on September 30, 2020 after several extensions. This writer understands that World Bank has refused to give a loan of Ksh400 billion for Affordable Housing in Nairobi unless this project is done.

According to sources, Uhuru’s lieutenant David Murathe has already lined up the company to do the project in return for kickbacks.

Murathe is said to have been heaping pressure on Water PS Joseph lrungu to push necessary approval, but the PS was slow prompting transfer of CS Sicily Kariuki to the docket.

We are reliably informed that in case the government secures the Ksh400 billion loan for Affordable Housing, the money will be diverted to Northlands City, which will cost at least Ksh500 billion. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has already agreed to waive taxes for the city, the reason Uhuru’s ally James Githii Mburu was appointed as the director-general.

The project is located in Kiambu County, and would have commenced during governor William Kabogo’s time, but he refused to approve the waiver. He was removed in favour of Ferdinand Waititu. Waititu also refused to approve the waiver, and was also removed before even serving half of his term.

It is said that Waititu’s successor Dr James Nyoro has agreed to the plan.

The state is now racing against time to make sure that the World Bank loan of Ksh33 billion is utilised before expiry, so that the Affordable Housing Loan can be approved.

Yesterday, this blog revealed how the controversial Ksh6.8 billion Northern Water Collector Tunnel project in Murang’a county kicked off in 2015 is being diverted to Northlands City, instead of Nairobi as earlier planned.

Initially, the 11.8km-long 3.2m-wide water diversion tunnel running from River Maragua to Ndakaini Dam was meant to boost water levels at the Ndakaini Dam while increasing water supply to Nairobi by 140 million litres a day.

