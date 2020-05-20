CS Mutahi Kagwe Addresses Claims That Moses Wetangula’s Brother Died of Covid-19 As MP Tim Wanyonyi is Quarantined

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said that the government is yet to establish whether Moses Wetangula’s brother Tony Waswa died of Covid-19.

Addressing journalists during the daily Covid-19 briefings, Kagwe said that he could not ascertain until contact tracing was done, highly suggesting that Waswa could have died of Covid-19.

“We cannot respond to that question until we have done the contact tracing [to establish whether Waswa’s contact persons were exposed to coronavirus or not], and indeed certified that what you are saying [that Tony Waswa died of coronavirus] is correct,” said CS Kagwe.

Waswa was buried today in his home in Mukhweya Village home in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County, in a ceremony that lasted not more than 15 minutes.

His body which was brought by an helicopter was received by Bungoma healthcare worker who were dressed in protective clothing, fumigated the coffin and immediately took it to the gravesite, where it was lowered.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who is also a brother to Waswa was taken into quarantine immediately after the burial.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi taken into quarantine at his brother’s burial. pic.twitter.com/PeVkN7Vdeu — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) May 20, 2020

Waswa, who died aged 47, leaves behind a wife, Tina Musili, and four children: Dustine Waswa, Rye Waswa, Pauline Waswa and Daniel Waswa.

Until the time of his demise, Waswa worked as Tim Wanyonyi’s assistant.

