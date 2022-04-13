Sports CS Amina Mohamed On The Spot Over Irregular Expenditure Of Sports Fund

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed approved irregular procurement of return air tickets worth Ksh1.2 million for 29 MPs.

According to Auditor General’s report, only four ministry officials received the tickets for the World U20 Athletics Championships retreat in Mombasa.

The names of the 29 MPs were not included in the approved request, the auditor said.

This raised queries why the W-U20 management procured the tickets yet the MP’s expenses are funded by the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Read: Senator Mutula Kilonzo Blames CS Amina Mohammed For FIFA Ban

“Further, there were no boarding passes, attendance register and back to office report to confirm that the retreat took place. Consequently, the propriety of Sh1,176,695 expenditure on air tickets could not be confirmed,” the auditor said.

Some Sh1.8 billion disbursed to the Ministry of Health as a Sports Fund Agency for universal health has also been queried.

Overall, eight billion from the funds cannot be accounted for, according to the auditor.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...