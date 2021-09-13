Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 6.9 Percent as 204 New Cases Reported

The ministry of health has reported 204 new cases of Covid-19 from 2,963 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 243,929 and the cumulative tests to 2,457,626. The Positivity rate is now 6.9 percent.

The total number of recoveries has now reached 233,902 after 984 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. Out of these 518 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country while 466 were discharged from the home based care and isolation program.

Currently, 1,555 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 3,345 are confined in home based care.

On a sad note, 17 people succumbed to the disease. All these are late deaths reported having occured in earlier dates. This brings the total number of fatalities to 4,923.

As of today 3,099,807 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Out of these, 2,270,827 are first doses while 828,980 are second doses. This brings the percentage of fully vaccinated adults in the country to 3.04

