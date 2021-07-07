Chris Kirubi’s Son-in-law Poised To Take Control Of The Late Billionaire’s Real Estate Firm

Andrew Musangi, Chris Kirubi’s son-in-law is set to take over the control of the late billionaire’s real estate firm, Centum Real Estate.

Centum Real Estate is a subsidiary of Centum Investment Company, which is fully owned by the late billionaire.

Mr Musangi has been appointed to the board of Centum Real Estate, in a bid to oil the way for him to take over.

Musangi is married to Kirubi’s eldest daughter Mary-Ann Musangi, who now controls Kirubi’s business empire following his demise on June 14.

Currently, Mr Musangi serves as Jubilee Party’s national elections board chairman.

Mr Musangi, a lawyer, is the proprietor of Mukite Musangi and Company Advocates which he founded in 1998 as a managing partner.

Read: Chris Kirubi Forced Me To Resign For Supporting Raila Odinga – Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

He is also the chairman of GenAfrica Asset Managers as well as the chairman of Public Procurement Regulatory Board.

Centum Real Estate has developments spread across Kenya and Uganda in high-end locations including Vipingo Development, Palm Ridge Apartments, Pearl Marina Estates Ltd, Centum Development Kenya Ltd and Uhuru Heights Ltd.

Kirubi was until his death a director at Centum Investment Company, a business conglomerate, where he was the largest individual shareholder.

He was the Chairman of Haco Industries and is recognised as one of Kenya’s first indigenous manufacturers having entered the manufacturing sector in the 1970s.

He was also Chairman of Coca-Cola Nairobi Bottlers, DHL Worldwide Express, Capital Media Group, International House Limited, and Smart Applications International among others.

Kirubi was Deputy Chairman of Bayer East Africa Limited.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu