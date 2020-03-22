First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Uganda

Uganda has confirmed its first coronavirus case, making it the fifth country in East Africa.

The case is of a 36-year-old Ugandan man who arrived from Dubai at 2 am Saturday on aboard Ethiopian Airlines plane.

He was taken to Entebbe Grade B Hospital after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, and after tests he was confirmed to be infected.

Health Minister Ruth Jane Aceng said that the passengers who came into contact with the man have been traced and quarantined.

“The confirmed case had travelled to Dubai on the 17th of March, four days ago for business purposes. At the time of his travel he was in good health,” Dr Aceng said Sunday.

On Saturday, President Yoweri Museveni announced that Uganda was closing all its border points to prevent people from crossing into the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.