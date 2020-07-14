in NEWS

Bluebird Plane Crash-lands In Beletwein, Somalia

A plane belonging to Bluebird Aviation company has crash-landed in Beletwein, Somalia.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that all the three crew members who were aboard the plane are safe.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident of the Dash 8-400 PF plane manufactured in Australia. The plane is registered under registration number 5Y-VVU.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

