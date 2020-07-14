Bluebird Plane Crash-lands In Beletwein, Somalia

A plane belonging to Bluebird Aviation company has crash-landed in Beletwein, Somalia.
Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that all the three crew members who were aboard the plane are safe.
It is not yet clear what caused the accident of the Dash 8-400 PF plane manufactured in Australia. The plane is registered under registration number 5Y-VVU.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments