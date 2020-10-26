AFCONQ: ‘Ghost’ Explains Francis Kahata Omission

Jacob “Ghost” Mulee has explained Francis Kahata exclusion from the Harambee Stars squad for next month’s AFCON 2020 qualifying match against Comoros.

Ghost, who recently replaced Francis Kimanzi as the national team’s head coach, on Sunday released a provisional squad for the double header with Kahata conspicuously missing.

Kahata was a second half substitute in Harambee Stars recent 2-1 win over Zambia in a friendly played at Nyayo Stadium, coming on for Kenneth Muguna in the 74th minute.

According to Ghost, the creative midfielder has not been active at club level.

“It’s because he has not been playing for Simba,” said the former Tusker FC, Yanga SC and APR coach, adding that “he is still a good player and the national team doors are still open for him.”

Kahata is yet to play for Tanzanian champions Simba SC this season.

He was unused sub the Reds’ 1-0 to Tanzanian Prisons; their first league defeat last week.

The former Gor Mahia and Thika United player picked an injury in the last game of last season, and did not have proper preseason.

This combined with the fact that Simba signed quality players in his position has limited his playtime this season.

