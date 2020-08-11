15 Succumb To Covid-19 As Number Of Confirmed Cases Cross The 27,000 Mark

497 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours after testing a sample of 4,171, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 27,425.

15 more have succumbed to the virus in the same period, bringing the total number o fatalities to 438.

372 patients have recovered, 315 being from home based care, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,867.

312 of the new infections are male and 185 female, with the youngest being a six-month-old infant while oldest is 80 years old.

467 are Kenyans while 30 were foreigners.

