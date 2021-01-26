Zuri Health App Designed to Conveniently Give Patients Access to Affordable Healthcare

Patients will now be able to access quality health care using the Zuri Health app designed to connect them to doctors and healthcare specialists.

Through the app, patients can book and access certified healthcare services depending on their location, availability and specialization.

It is quite easy to access the services.

To start off, users will be required to text the word “Zuri” to 21702. This is the consultation step, and will cost only Sh5. Thereafter, users can access the medical services via the app remotely. Healthcare workers can also provide the services from the comfort of their homes. If the patients need further consultation, tests, or a hospital visit, then they can escalate to the hospital level.

Read: Gozem, AAIC Partner to Launch Health Services Through African Super App

To log in, download the Zuri Health App from Google Playstore or Apple App store. You can then proceed to register as a Health Worker or a Patient. Doctors will be required to submit their National ID, Medical Board Certificate proof, Registration proof, Clinic registration proof, and Personal Indemnity form.

The Zuri Health App will help address the high costs of Healthcare in the country due to its affordability. Patients will pay way less consultation fees, at least 30-40 percent less from standard consultation fees. Costs required for transport and delivery will also be cut by 70- 85 percent.

Patients will only be required to pay for the recommended medical tests, medication, delivery fees, and doctor’s fees.

Read also: Vezeeta Launches App to help Kenyans Access Doctors Remotely

“The advent of the Covid -19 pandemic has brought new realities in the market with the need to observe social distancing. The new app will not only help bridge the health care divide in the country but will assist patients to access healthcare without the need to physically visit doctors,’’ Ikechukwu Anoke CEO and Co-Founder Zuri Health said.

“We are creating an all-inclusive service that caters for all individuals with a mobile device, regardless of their location, health history, and social history’’

While launching the app, Anoke saidits development was a response to the growing need for convenient, affordable, and quality healthcare.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu