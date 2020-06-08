Ex South African President Zuma, 25 Year Old Fiancee Conco Allegedly Call It Quits

Last year, former South African President Jacob Zuma was engaged to a then 24 year old Nonkanyiso Conco.

In January 2019, the newly engaged Conco thought her 78 year old beau was “fit and fresh”. Funny how things quickly change.

The two share a two year old boy.

According to a South African tabloid, Daily Sun, Zuma dumped Conco – an alleged director of a culture and youth development organisation aimed at protecting the cultural practices of young Zulu women – late last year.

The Sun reports that the mother of one moved out of her rented apartment at Hilltop Private Estate in Zimbali near Durban.

After moving out of the home, Conco, 25, is said to have moved back in with her mother who resides in Eastern Cape.

This her father said, adding that his daughter cut him out of her life.

Their strained relationship was a result of the non-payment of “lobola” by Zuma.

It is also said that the former head of state stopped paying his then fiancee visits.

She has since taken down their photos from Instagram.

In a rather cryptic message, Conco hinted at raising her child alone.

“I have made peace with that I’ll attend school activities alone, travel the world with him alone and take all responsibilities on raising a boy child and installing best values in his life,” she wrote on social media.

Zuma was President for nine years until things took a turn for the worse and following immense pressure from his party African National Congress (ANC).

He has been in and out of court for fraud‚ corruption and racketeering charges.

Conco could have been his seventh wife. The former president has reportedly fathered 23 children.

